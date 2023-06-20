Israel’s Tourism Minister heads on 1st official visit to Bahrain to promote ties

Katz is the first minister to make an official visit to Bahrain on behalf of the current government

Israel’s Tourism Minister Haim Katz on Tuesday embarked on a diplomatic visit to Bahrain to strengthen the tourism ties between the countries “in the spirit of the Abraham Accords,” according to an official statement.

Katz is the first minister to make an official visit to Bahrain on behalf of the current government. He was invited by his Bahraini counterpart Fatima bint Jaafar Al-Sairafi.

"We will work to realize the potential to turn the Middle East into a leading tourist region in the Asian market and in other distant destinations. Together, we will offer a rich tourist experience. History alongside modernization, culture and fine cuisine," Katz said.

As part of the visit, Katz will hold meetings with the Minister of Tourism Al-Saifari and the Minister of Finance and Economy, Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

Earlier in March, Israel’s ambassador to Bahrain Eitan Na'eh told i24NEWS that despite the booming ties between Israelis and Emiratis, that level of tourism and economic expansion has not materialized between Jerusalem and Manama. Both Arab countries signed Abraham Accords to normalizing relations with Israel in 2020.