Israel plans to cancel direct flights to Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh

An Israeli official revealed that the government is considering the cancellation of direct flights to Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, as reported by public broadcaster Kan. The source added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will hold a meeting next week.

The political and security implications of these flights will be examined. If the flights are canceled it would indicate a freeze in the warming of Israeli-Egyptian relations at the political level, the source told Kan.

AP Photo/Thomas Hartwell Tourist boats docked in Marina Sharm on the Red Sea in Sharm el-Sheikh, South Sinai, Egypt.

The direct Tel Aviv-Sharm el-Sheikh service was launched over a year ago, with the aim of warming relations and encouraging Israeli tourism in Egypt’s Sinai. It was also meant to alleviate long queues at the Taba land crossing.

Southern Sinai in general, and Sharm el-Sheikh in particular, are popular destinations for Israeli tourists, despite the security threat. The destination is so popular that Israeli airlines operate an average of thirteen flights a week.

This assessment would come despite Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen's recent comments that he had spoken at length with his Egyptian counterpart in recent months about a possible increase in the number of flights between the two countries.

Earlier this month, June 3, an Egyptian border policeman carried out a terror attack on the Israel-Egypt border and killed three Israeli soldiers. Lia Ben-Nun (19) and Ori Izhak Ilouz (20) of the IDF's "Cheetahs" battalion were shot at a guard post, later, Ohad Dahan (20).

The two countries are meant to work together with the Palestinian Authority to develop a Gaza Marine gas field. It is estimated to hold more than 1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.