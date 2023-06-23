American-Palestinians to be allowed entry to Israel via Ben-Gurion airport

The move brings Israel one step closer to entering U.S. Visa Waiver Program

Palestinians with American citizenship living in the West Bank will be allowed to travel to the U.S. through the Ben-Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv starting next month, a report said Friday.

The move comes as part of Israel’s efforts to enter the Visa Waiver Program allowing Israelis to travel to the U.S. without requiring to apply for a visa. Jerusalem is hoping to meet Washington's the obligations by next October.

In order to do that, it was necessary to ensure that American citizens of all origins have equal access to Israel like any other foreign visitor without additional security checks. Previous rules required Palestinians, including those with dual citizenship, to depart from the West Bank and reenter via the Allenby crossing on the border with Jordan.

The new process will see Israel and the U.S. using security systems allowing Israel to receive information about American citizens traveling to the Jewish state before their departure, according to Ynet.

Earlier on Wednesday, 65 U.S. senators from both parties on Wednesday urged the Biden administration to finalize Israel’s entry into the Visa Waiver Program by September 30. The senators’ letter, sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Majorkas, referred to the final roadblock - removing entry restrictions for Palestinian Americans.