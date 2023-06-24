Amid Wagner mutiny, Israel issues travel warning for Russia
1 min read
There are an estimated 70 thousand Israelis in Russia at present
Israel's Foreign Ministry on Saturday issued a travel warning against travel to Russia, as Vladimir Putin’s regime faced an insurrection by a mercenary group.
The message advised Israelis “to weigh the necessity” of traveling to Russia and urged those in the country — an estimated 70 thousand people — “to weigh the essentiality” of remaining there.
More to follow
