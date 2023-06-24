English
Amid Wagner mutiny, Israel issues travel warning for Russia

Law enforcement officers patrol an area in front of the Kremlin in Moscow, on June 24, 2023.
There are an estimated 70 thousand Israelis in Russia at present

Israel's Foreign Ministry on Saturday issued a travel warning against travel to Russia, as Vladimir Putin’s regime faced an insurrection by a mercenary group.

The message advised Israelis “to weigh the necessity” of traveling to Russia and urged those in the country — an estimated 70 thousand people — “to weigh the essentiality” of remaining there. 

More to follow 

