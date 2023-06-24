Head of US military calls off trip to Israel amid Russia crisis

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was due to travel to Israel and Jordan

The top military officer in the United States canceled a trip to Israel and Jordan on Saturday as the crisis in Russia intensified, a spokesman said.

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had been due to travel to the two Mideastern countries. That trip was postponed "due to the situation in Russia," a spokesman for the Joint Chiefs said.

Jake Sullivan, US President Joe Biden's national security advisor, also canceled a trip Saturday, instead accompanying the president to Camp David.

Sullivan had been scheduled to attend a conference on Ukraine in Denmark.

Milley had been due to leave for the Middle East on Saturday.

In Moscow, President Vladimir Putin has faced the biggest threat to his rule yet with rebel mercenaries advancing towards the Russian capital after seizing a key military base. The crisis, however, appears to have been resolved with the Wagner Group chief saying he halted the march on Moscow to "avoid bloodshed."