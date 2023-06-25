Negev Forum postponed, not called off, Israeli FM Cohen says

Contrary to reports, the summit will eventually take place and include countries yet to normalize ties with Israel, Eli Cohen says

Contrary to reports, the second summit of the Negev Forum was postponed rather than canceled, Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told reporters on Sunday.

Israeli media and unnamed officials said last week that the high-level Negev Forum with ministerial participation hosted by Morocco was canceled. The decision was pinned to the Israeli government’s plan to expand settlements in the West Bank.

Cohen acknowledged that the reason for delay is the issue of settlement expansion, however the said the summit will eventually take place.

According to the original plan, two to three countries with which Israel does not yet have diplomatic relations were supposed to participate in the meeting, Cohen revealed. He said Israel believes that these countries will participate in the future meeting of the forum, which will be an important step towards normalization with them.

The US, the official further added, plays an important role in promoting the forum and the ministerial meeting.

Relations with Morocco are warm as can seen from the number of visits by Israeli ministers to the country and the bilateral agreements signed, Cohen further added.