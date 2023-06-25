Ukrainian envoy to be reprimanded after accusing Israel of 'opting for path of close cooperation' with Russia

Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk will be summoned for a reprimand to the Foreign Ministry over his "harsh" rhetoric on social media, Israel's top diplomat said on Sunday.

A post on the Ukrainian embassy's Facebook page said that "The Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel emphasizes with regrets that the current Israeli government has opted for a path of close cooperation with the russian federation."

The post further cited "the blatant disregard for moral boundaries demonstrated by numerous senior Israeli officials who attended a diplomatic reception hosted by the russian Embassy in Jerusalem just a week ago."

Cohen told reporters on Sunday that "The complexities with Russia notwithstanding, Israel has stood by Ukraine from the beginning of the war and up to this very day, publicly supported Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and even voted in international forums to condemn Russia."