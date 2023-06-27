Ukraine’s ambassador summoned by Israeli FM for a meeting on July 3

The meeting with the Ukrainian envoy will be held with the Head of the Strategic Affairs Directorate Aliza Ben Nun

Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk was summoned by the Israeli Foreign Ministry for a meeting on July 3, the ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that Korniychuk will be summoned for a reprimand over his "harsh" rhetoric on social media.

A recent post on the Ukrainian embassy's Facebook page said that "The Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel emphasizes with regret that the current Israeli government has opted for a path of close cooperation with the Russian Federation." It added that "the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been dead silent regarding the regular antisemitic statements made by Putin and his minions."

Cohen responded to these accusations by saying that the "complexities with Russia notwithstanding, Israel has stood by Ukraine from the beginning of the war and up to this very day, publicly supported Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and even voted in international forums to condemn Russia."

The meeting with the Ukrainian envoy will be held with the Head of the Strategic Affairs Directorate Aliza Ben Nun in continuation of recent exchanges between Jerusalem and Kyiv.

“The Israeli government continues to act and promote cooperation with Ukraine as agreed upon between the countries. The ambassador’s behavior does not help,” the ministry’s statement said.