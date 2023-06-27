The intended trip will be his fourth visit to China

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told members of U.S. Congress that he had been invited to visit China.

The intended trip will be his fourth visit to China. The American administration was informed about it a month ago, according to the prime minister's office.

"Prime Minister made it clear to members of Congress that the security and intelligence cooperation between the U.S. and Israel is at an all-time high, and emphasized that the U.S. will always be Israel's essential and irreplaceable ally," an official statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the prime minister also met with members of a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Jerusalem. The meeting held under the auspices of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) focused on the Iranian nuclear threat and artificial intelligence technology, according to the prime minister’s office.

“The Prime Minister thanked the delegation members for their steadfast support of the State of Israel and their unqualified support of Israel's security,” the statement said.

The meeting was also attended by Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister, the Director of the National Security Council, the Director General of the Prime Minister's Office and the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Adviser.