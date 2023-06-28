English
Netanyahu congratulates Greek counterpart on 'decisive win'

i24NEWS

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Jerusalem on June 16, 2020.
The two leaders agree to boost the cooperation between Athens and Jerusalem in several fields

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday held a phone conversation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, congratulating the Greek counterpart on his “decisive victory” in this week’s elections.

A fellow conservative, Mitsotakis embarked last week on his second term as Greece's prime minister with a vow to accelerate institutional and economic reforms, after voters handed him an imposing election victory for the second time in five weeks.

Mitsotakis and Netanyahu agreed to hold the Israel-Greece-Cyprus trilateral meeting as soon as is feasible, saying that the summit will deal with, among others, the issue of energy, according to a statement from Netanyahu’s office.

The leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation in several fields, including high tech and artificial intelligence.

