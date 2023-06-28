Netanyahu congratulates Greek counterpart on 'decisive win'

The two leaders agree to boost the cooperation between Athens and Jerusalem in several fields

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday held a phone conversation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, congratulating the Greek counterpart on his “decisive victory” in this week’s elections.

A fellow conservative, Mitsotakis embarked last week on his second term as Greece's prime minister with a vow to accelerate institutional and economic reforms, after voters handed him an imposing election victory for the second time in five weeks.

Mitsotakis and Netanyahu agreed to hold the Israel-Greece-Cyprus trilateral meeting as soon as is feasible, saying that the summit will deal with, among others, the issue of energy, according to a statement from Netanyahu’s office.

The leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation in several fields, including high tech and artificial intelligence.