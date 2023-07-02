English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live
  • i24news
  • Israel
  • Diplomacy
  • Netanyahu: Israel 'concerned with manifestations, waves of anti-Semitism' in riot-engulfed France

Netanyahu: Israel 'concerned with manifestations, waves of anti-Semitism' in riot-engulfed France

i24NEWS

1 min read
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks in Jerusalem, Israel.
Amit Shabi/POOLIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks in Jerusalem, Israel.

The leader was referring to, among others acts of vandalism perpetrated at a WW2 memorial

Israel is deeply concerned with "manifestations and waves of anti-Semitism washing over France" as the country is engulfed in rioting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a government meeting on Sunday.  

"We are witnessing attacks against Jewish targets and condemn these attacks," the leader further added. "We support the French government in its fight against the scourge of anti-Semitism."

This article received 0 comments