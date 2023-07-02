Netanyahu: Israel 'concerned with manifestations, waves of anti-Semitism' in riot-engulfed France

The leader was referring to, among others acts of vandalism perpetrated at a WW2 memorial

Israel is deeply concerned with "manifestations and waves of anti-Semitism washing over France" as the country is engulfed in rioting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a government meeting on Sunday.

"We are witnessing attacks against Jewish targets and condemn these attacks," the leader further added. "We support the French government in its fight against the scourge of anti-Semitism."