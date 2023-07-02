Israel’s Herzog to award adviser of Moroccan king with Presidential Medal of Honor

The Presidential Medal is awarded to those who have 'made an extraordinary contribution to the State of Israel, the Jewish people and humanity'

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Sunday announced the recipients of this year’s Presidential Medal of Honor, including Andre Azoulay, a Moroccan Jewish senior adviser to King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

The 82-year-old statesman will be awarded in the category of individuals “who made a unique contribution to the Jewish people.” Azolay has been in office since the rule of King Hassan II.

He made “an extraordinary contribution to the Jewish world and Moroccan Jewry and the State of Israel in cultivating and preserving relations with Morocco over the years, preserving Jewish heritage in Morocco and providing support and advice to Israeli leaders in their quest for peace in the Middle East,” according to an official announcement.

Azoulay founded the organization “Identity and Dialogue” in order to restore the Jewish heritage in Morocco and promote cross-cultural communication between Jews and Palestinians. In 2020, in the presence of the King of Morocco, "Beit Dakhira", a center for Jewish culture that Azoulay founded, was inaugurated in Asavira and “serves as a meeting place for Muslims and Jews and even hosts artists and creators from Israel.”

“His vision of establishing friendly and peaceful relations between Israel and Morocco was realized in the Abraham Accords and his influence is evident in every area of these relations,” the statement said.

The Presidential Medal is awarded to those who have “made an extraordinary contribution to the State of Israel, the Jewish people and humanity, through their talent, service or in some other way.” This year, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the State of Israel, it was decided to award 13 people aged from 35 to 102: eight men, five women, two leaders from the Jewish diaspora and one organization. The award ceremony will be held at the President's residence in Jerusalem in September.