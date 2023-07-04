Liberian president promises embassy in meeting with Israel's top envoy

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with Libera's president George Weah and welcomed 'the intention to open an embassy'

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met the Liberian President George Weah and Liberia’s top envoy, in Jerusalem, on Tuesday afternoon. The West African representatives expressed their intention to open an embassy in Israel.

"I welcome Liberia's intention to open an embassy in Israel, which will strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries. Liberia is one of Israel's great friends on the African continent," Cohen stated.

Miri Shimonovitz/ Foreign ministry Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen (R) meets with Liberian President George Weah in Jerusalem, Israel.

"I thanked Liberian President George Weah for his support for Israel in international institutions, and we agreed to work together to deepen economic cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture and water, using Israeli knowledge and experience and promoting trade delegations in Israel and Liberia," the Israeli foreign minister said, according to a statement from his office.

Liberia was on a diplomatic mission to promote economic, energy and agricultural cooperation between the two countries. During which, the matter of opening an embassy in Israel was brought up, however no date was specified.

In June 2022, a delegation of Liberian ministers had already announced their intention to open an official office in Jerusalem. Although Liberia is a small country of five million inhabitants, it is an important ally of Israel on the international stage, which has regularly sided with Israel at both the UN and the African Union in recent years.