Captagon – once notorious for its association with Islamic State fighters – has turned Syria into the world's latest narco-state

During a virtual international conference on the fight against the drug trade in the Middle East, Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen condemned the Syrian regime for its involvement in the criminal market and for “destabilizing regional stability.”

“The scourge of drugs affects many countries in our region, which leads to the deterioration of many young people into addiction, a life of crime, and often into terrorism,” Cohen said during the online forum, which he was invited to by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“I made it clear today that the main culprit in the distribution of the drug is the Assad regime and must be held accountable for its actions and impose significant sanctions on this drug-distributing regime,” the Israeli minister continued.

“The countries of the region must pool their forces and resources and fight the phenomenon. I offered the participants in the conference Israeli assistance in the areas of drug detection, strengthening of border crossings, and the fight against the distribution of drugs."

Cohen further called for heavy sanctions to be imposed on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime for its hand in the regional drug trade, especially the production and distribution of captagon.

The stimulant – once notorious for its association with Islamic State fighters – has spawned an illegal $10 billion industry that not only props up the pariah regime of Assad, but many of his enemies.

An amphetamine derived from a once-legal treatment for narcolepsy and attention disorder, it has become a huge drug in the Gulf, with Saudi Arabia by far the biggest market.

It has turned Syria into the world's latest narco-state, becoming the country’s biggest export, and sunk deep roots in neighboring Lebanon as its economy has collapsed.