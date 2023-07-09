Brodsky added that while Israel has not given Ukraine any weapons, it is in the process of providing the country with an early warning system

Ukraine has supported 90 percent of anti-Israeli decisions at the UN, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky in an interview with Ukrainian media ZN.UA. "This is strange considering that Kyiv often turns to the Israeli authorities for various requests," he added.

"If Ukraine considers Israel a friendly nation and makes requests of it, then it should support us in areas that are important to us, just as Israel cooperates with Ukraine in areas that are important to it."

During a UN vote in January on Israel's referral to the International Court of Justice for "the occupation, colonization and annexation of Palestinian territory," Ukraine voted against Israel in the draft resolution and did not take part in the main vote after its ambassador to Israel was summoned.

For its part, "Israel showed its support for Ukraine at the UN right from the start of the conflict with Russia, approving an anti-Russian resolution and even later co-drafting the resolution", Brodsky said.

Twitter of Yuli Edelstein Israeli lawmakers Yuli Edelstein and Zeev Elkin together with Israel's ambassador in Ukraine Michael Brodsky meet with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine.

On the few "Ukrainian issues" that Israel has not supported, Brodsky explained to ZN.UA that Israel sometimes has to put its security first. "This is due to the sensitivity of our relations with Russia and the danger that could arise if Israel took reckless action," he explained, adding that this is also why Israel has not sent arms to Ukraine and has only provided humanitarian aid.

Brodsky added that while Israel has not given Ukraine any weapons, it is in the process of providing the country with an early warning system. "The timetable for delivery has been agreed by both countries, and Israeli and Ukrainian specialists are working together to ensure that the system is commissioned as soon as possible," he concluded.