Amos Hochstein spoke with Netanyahu about 'regional issues and issues related to the close cooperation between the U.S. and Israel'

Amos Hochstein, the U.S. Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security, arrived in Israel on Tuesday to discuss with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "regional issues and issues related to the close cooperation between the United States and Israel."

In the midst of heightened tensions between Israel and regional actors, as well as with Washington, Hochstein also met with Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi. According to Israeli media, their agenda included normalization developments with Saudi Arabia as well as tensions with the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah.

His visit came days after U.S. President Joe Biden said that U.S. officials have been negotiating with their Saudi counterparts to broker a normalization agreement between Riyadh and Jerusalem. But he noted that Israel and Saudi Arabia were still a "long way" from a normalization agreement, which would include a defense agreement with Washington and help to set up a civilian nuclear program.

The meeting also transpired amid heightened tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, including a recent series of escalations including anti-tank rockets fired toward Israel from Lebanon, prompting the IDF to respond with artillery strikes.

Hochstein, who negotiated a maritime border deal between Israel and Lebanon, was born and raised in Israel and considers himself a modern Orthodox Jew. He previously served as the State Department’s special envoy for international energy affairs from 2014 until 2017. While serving during the Obama administration, Hochstein advised then-vice president Biden on global energy issues.