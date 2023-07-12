Israel’s DM Gallant heads to Azerbaijan to strengthen strategic ties

Last week, an Afghani man was arrested for his suspected involvement in planning a terror attack on the Israeli embassy in Baku

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will leave for an official visit to Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku on Wednesday, according to his press office.

During the visit, which will last till Friday, Gallant will meet with the country’s president Ilham Aliyev, his Azerbaijani counterpart General Zakir Hasanov, the Commander of the National Border Guard General Elchin Guliyev and other senior security officials. Gallant is expected to be received with a guard of honor at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Baku, during which Israel’s national anthem - "Hope" will be played.

“The purpose of the visit to Azerbaijan is to strengthen the strategic relations between the countries, tighten the political cooperation and expand the security - technological ties between the two countries. In his meetings, the Minister of Defense is expected to discuss with his colleagues the ways to strengthen regional stability,” the defense ministry’s statement said.

Gallant's visit comes against the background of tightening relations between Israel and Azerbaijan.

Earlier in May, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog visited the Shiite Muslim country and discussed the expansion of cooperation and Iranian threats with Aliyev.