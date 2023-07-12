Israel’s FM Eli Cohen to begin diplomatic visit to Serbia, Italy and Vatican

This is the first visit of an Israeli foreign minister to Serbia in 14 years

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen embarks on a diplomatic visit to Serbia, Italy and the Vatican on Wednesday.

Cohen will first arrive in Belgrade. This is the first visit of an Israeli foreign minister to Serbia in 14 years.

“This is the first political visit after about 3 years of stagnation in relations between the countries,” the foreign ministry’s statement noted.

“During the visit, Minister Cohen will meet with the President of Serbia, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Speaker of the Serbian Parliament. In addition, the Minister of Foreign Affairs will hold a memorial ceremony at the site of the Nazi concentration and extermination camp Staro Sajmiste where tens of thousands of Jews, Serbs and Roma were murdered,” the statement added.

On Thursday, Cohen will visit the Vatican and Rome. During the trip he is expected to meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Holy See, the Italian Foreign Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister of Italy. It will be the first visit of an Israeli foreign minister to the Vatican in 12 years.