Israel’s top diplomat Eli Cohen arrived in Belgrade on Wednesday, where he met with President Aleksandar Vucic, becoming the first Israeli foreign minister to visit Serbia in 14 years.

"After 3 years of political stagnation, today we are starting a new page in relations between Israel and Serbia. Serbia is a very significant country in the Balkans and a supporter of Israel. In my meeting with President Vucic, I thanked him for his commitment to Israel and preserving the memory of the Holocaust,” said Cohen.

He also called on Serbia to act against Iranian terrorist groups, noting that they have recently attempted to attack the Israeli embassy in Azerbaijan.

“Iranian terrorism is a global threat, as we have seen in recent days in Azerbaijan with the attempted attack against the Israeli embassy in Baku, and in recent months in Cyprus and Greece with attempted attacks against Israelis and Jews. Only a joint fight against Iran will bring results and prevent it from continuing to undermine regional stability," Cohen said.

The two also discussed strengthening relations between Israel and Serbia and the “great potential inherent between the two countries in the fields of economy, innovation and cyber defense.” Cohen congratulated President Vucic on Belgrade's victory in hosting Expo 2027, and mentioned that Israel supported Serbia's candidacy.