Trump taunts Netanyahu for not being invited by Biden to Washington

The White House has never waited so long after an election to invite an Israeli prime minister for a visit

Former U.S. president Donald Trump on Wednesday taunted Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that even though the Israeli prime minister was among the first to congratulate Joe Biden for his election win, he has yet to be invited to the White House.

The lack of an invitation has cast doubt on the relationship between the U.S. and Israeli governments. Earlier this year, Biden said he will not be inviting his Israeli counterpart to the White House in the "near term" after the U.S. envoy to Israel Thomas Nides alluded that he would.

According to an analysis done by Reuters, the White House has never waited so long after an election to invite an Israeli prime minister for a visit.

Some experts on U.S.-Israel relations see the non-invitation as a sign of Washington's discontent with Israel's judicial overhaul plans, settlement policies in the West Bank, and controversial remarks being made by members of Netanyahu's government regarding the Palestinian issue.