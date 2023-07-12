Yoav Gallant says says his two-day visit is yet 'another step in the ever-growing relations between Israel and Azerbaijan'

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday took off to Azerbaijan where he is slated to meet with the Muslim country’s leader and defense envoy, in what he called “another step in the ever-growing relations.”

Departing on the official visit, Gallant said he would warn President Ilham Aliyev and Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov about the malign activities of Iran – with which Azerbaijan shares a border.

"The visit comes against the background of a period saturated with security challenges,” Gallant said.

“I will present to the Azerbaijanis in an accurate manner the global danger of military nuclear weapons in the hands of Iran. I will detail to them the dangerous actions that Iran is doing within the borders of Israel... and throughout the Middle East.”

His two-day visit is the latest public expression of the rapidly expanding ties between the two countries. According to Israel’s Defense Ministry, it will focus on bolstering strategic ties in “diplomacy, security, and technology.”

“This visit is another step up in the ever-growing relations between Israel and Azerbaijan,” Gallant continued. “I am convinced that this visit will be an important one.”

In addition to Aliyev and Hasanov, Gallant will also meet State Border Service chief Elchin Guliyev and other senior defense officials. He took his Chief of Staff Shachar Katz, Military Secretary Guy Markizeno, and the director of the ministry’s Political-Military Bureau Dror Shalom along with him.

Two days prior to Gallant’s visit, Baku said it had arrested a 23-year-old Afghan national on suspicion of planning an attack on Israel’s embassy.