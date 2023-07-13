Zelensky says invited Netanyahu to visit Ukraine but he didn’t come

'So far, the prime ministers are different — the result is the same,' Zelensky stated

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky told a press conference during a NATO summit on Wednesday in Litnuahia’s Vilnius that he had invited Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Ukraine.

“Mr. Netanyahu has been invited to Kyiv… I invited the other two prime ministers who used to be before Mr. Netanyahu to Ukraine,” Zelensky said in response to Kan news’ question.

The president was referring to former prime minister Naftali Bennett and current Opposition Leader Yair Lapid.

He added that Israel hasn’t provided Ukraine with air defense equipment.

“We asked in the beginning of the war, the result is just the same as with the prime ministers. Months have passed with no outcome, unfortunately,” the president said, adding that Ukraine is “really interested in preserving the important, historical, close connections between our states.”

The first senior Israeli official to visit Kyiv since the beginning of the Russian invasion was Foreign Minister Eli Cohen who met with Zelensky in February. The two discussed Israel’s aid to Ukraine, including supplying an early warning system to protect the country’s civilian population from Russian missile attacks.

Last week, Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky said that Ukraine has supported 90 percent of anti-Israeli decisions at the UN. The envoy noted that it was "strange” given Kyiv’s “various requests” to the Israeli authorities.