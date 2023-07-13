Israel's DM Gallant discusses regional security with Azerbaijani president

The Israeli defense minister met with Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev, and other senior defense officials, to 'cooperate in the face of common challenges'

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday met with the Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev and counterpart Zakir Hasanov in Baku, to discuss regional and global developments.

Gallant and Aliyev also discussed “avenues to further strengthen strategic ties and cooperate in the face of common challenges,” which the Israeli defense minister previously described as the Iranian threat.

The two leaders were able to dive deeper into areas of security and industrial cooperation, building on a previous meeting this year at the Munich Security Conference. Gallant “expressed his appreciation” to Aliyev for his personal commitment to the budding relationship between the two countries and his leadership.

Ariel Harmoni / Ministry of Defense Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (L) meeting with the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and other senior defense officials, in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Israeli defense minister and the Azerbaijani leaders emphasized the “shared goals for greater security, economic and technological exchanges, as well as a common regional peace and stability.” Gallant was still slated to meet with Azerbaijan’s State Border Service (DTX) chief Elchin Guliyev.

On Monday it was revealed that DTX detained an Afghani national Pavzan Musa Khan, 33, for allegedly “conspiring with additional individuals to conduct a terrorist attack on the embassy of a third country in Baku.”

Khan was suspected of preparing terrorist attacks, with firearms and objects used as weapons, in collusion with other individuals. The target was not specified, but released footage showed agents grabbing the perpetrator very close to the Israeli embassy in Baku.

The DTX agents installed a video camera in the suspected Afghani terrorist’s apartment, managing to record him attempting to recruit accomplices, as well as instructing them on carrying out an attack. Based on a transcript of recordings, the statement highlighted he was definitely not a “clueless fanatic.”