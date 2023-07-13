Isaac Herzog is slated to address a joint meeting of U.S. Congress on July 19

Before his highly anticipated trip to the United States, Israel's President Isaac Herzog spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, mostly about Iran as a nuclear threat and its "activities to destabilize the region."

Last month, Herzog was invited to the White House by U.S. President Joe Biden. The official visit comes amid tensions over the future of Iran's nuclear capabilities, with the Biden administration trying to salvage a deal that would reinstate international control over the civilian program in exchange for sanctions relief. Israel opposes such an agenda.

The Israeli president is slated to address a joint meeting of U.S. Congress next week. The purpose of his trip to Washington mirrors Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy’s recent bipartisan trip to Israel — "to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the statehood of Israel and reaffirm the special relationship between our two nations."

Earlier on Wednesday, U.S. Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, known for her anti-Israel position, said she intends to boycott Herzog's speech to Congress. She pointed out recent remarks made by Israeli far-right ministers as well as the ongoing debate in the Jewish state over the government's proposed judicial overhaul, which has created tensions between Washington and Jerusalem.

Herzog and Biden last met in the U.S. in October 2022, when they discussed tensions in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.