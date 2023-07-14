The ambassador’s departure comes amid growing tensions between Jerusalem and Washington

U.S. ambassador to Israel Tom Nides on Friday issued a farewell video with his “final Shabbat Shalom” as he is leaving his post after nearly two years in Jerusalem.

“My final Shabbat Shalom!!! I want to thank everyone who has been on this journey with me. I loved my time here in Israel. Being the U.S. Ambassador to Israel has been a dream come true. I want to wish all of you, a very heartfelt, Shabbat Shalom,” the envoy tweeted.

Deputy Chief of Mission Stephanie Hallett will assume Nides’ responsibilities until a new ambassador takes up the role.

"Tom Nides has worked with energy, passion and skill to further strengthen the unique bond between the United States and Israel, and to advance U.S. diplomatic, economic, and security interests," a State Department spokesperson told Reuters in May, when Nides' decision to leave his post this summer has been announced.

The ambassador’s departure comes amid growing tensions between Jerusalem and Washington. Earlier on Monday, Nides told the Wall Street Journal that the Biden administration wants to prevent Israel from “going off the rails,” commenting on ongoing protests against the government's judicial reform plans.