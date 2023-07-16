Netanyahu reportedly berates Israel's envoy to US over lack of White House invite

Report that Netanyahu lashed out at Mike Herzog comes hours before his brother Isaac embarks on an official trip to Washington and New York

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unleashed an angry tirade at Jerusalem's envoy to Washington, saying the official should've exerted stronger pressure on the administration of US President Joe Biden to invite the Israeli leader to the White House, according to a report in Israeli media on Sunday.

The report comes hours before Israel's President Isaac Herzog embarks on a trip to Washington that will include a tête-à-tête with the US leader and an address before both chambers of the US Congress.

“You should be doing more to obtain a White House invitation,” the Hebrew-language Channel 13 News quoted Netanyahu as telling Israel's Ambassador to the US Mike Herzog, who is the Israeli president's brother. The report cited an unnamed Israeli diplomat.

There is speculation that the snub from the Biden administration is due to fundamental disagreements with the judicial overhaul in Israel being carried out by the Netanyahu-led governing coalition.