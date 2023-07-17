Israel's Herzog departs for highly anticipated U.S. trip

The Israeli leader will meet with American president Joe Biden and other senior officials on Tuesday, and later address a joint session of Congress

Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived Monday at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport to travel to the United States for a highly anticipated state visit, with the first leg of the trip taking place in Washington and then two days of meetings in New York.

The White House announced that the U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other senior officials in Washington will meet with Herzog. It will take place on Tuesday at 1:10 p.m. local time, 8:10 p.m. Israel time.

Kobi Gideon / GPO Israel's President Isaac Herzog (L) meets with U.S. President Joe Biden, October 26, 2022, in Washington D.C., United States.

In its statement, the White House said Herzog’s visit “will highlight our enduring partnership and friendship.” It added that Biden will “reaffirm the ironclad commitment of the United States to Israel’s security.”

Herzog will also make a rare address to a joint session of Congress, "to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the statehood of Israel and reaffirm the special relationship between our two nations." Afterwards, he will travel to New York for two days of meetings there.

Herzog was invited by former US Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and the current Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, according to the president's spokesperson, marking his second visit to the US since taking office in 2021.

His visit will end on July 22, after traveling to New York to meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, New York leaders and members of the Jewish community.

Amid tensions over Iran and contention over internal Israeli politics, the visit has been given great importance, particularly due to the Biden administration’s attempts to salvage a deal that would reinstate international control over the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, which Israel opposes.

A second important talking point for the two world leaders would be more internal affairs, arising from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s latest coalition, which has been a lightning rod for international criticism, in part due to the far-right ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir and their party members, as well as Likud’s own push for judicial reform.