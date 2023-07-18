Israeli President Isaac Herzog will address a special joint session of Congress - marking 75 years of Israel’s independence - and meet with Biden

Israel's President Isaac Herzog touched down in the United States on Tuesday ahead of his highly-anticipated "diplomatic visit" to Washington, during which he is expected to address Congress and meet with U.S. President Joe Biden.

The White House announced earlier that along with Biden, Herzog would also meet with Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other senior officials at the White House, during which they will discuss a series of political, security, and economic issues.

"The purpose of the diplomatic visit is to strengthen the relations and the partnership between the U.S. and Israel, and to reflect the deep ties between the countries," Herzog's office said in a statement.

The Israeli president was accompanied by the Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Mike Herzog and the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Thomas Nides.

Haim Zack/GPO Israel's President Isaac Herzog (C-L) shakes hands with the Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Mike Herzog upon his arrival to Washington, the United States.

Herzog is slated to address a special joint session of the U.S. Congress to mark the 75th year of the State of Israel’s independence – only the second such address in history to be given by an Israeli president to a joint session of both Houses of Congress. The first was delivered by Herzog’s father, Chaim Herzog, over 35 years ago.

Afterward, Herzog will travel to New York for two days of meetings there with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, New York leaders, and members of the Jewish community.

Herzog was invited by former U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and the current Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, marking his second visit to the U.S. since taking office in 2021.