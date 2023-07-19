Israel’s Herzog meets with U.S. national security advisor before delivering speech to Congress

The two officials discussed a range of issues, including the Iranian nuclear threat and Israel’s normalization with other Middle Eastern countries

On the day of his historic address before both chambers of U.S. Congress, Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. The two officials discussed a range of issues, including the Iranian nuclear threat and Israel’s normalization with other Middle Eastern countries.

Herzog was set to head to the Capitol to deliver his much anticipated speech to a joint session of both houses of Congress. The top honor is aimed at celebrating Israel's 75th birthday even as tensions rise between the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden's and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government.

Several special guests will be in attendance, including Jewish Studies Professor Susannah Heschel, daughter of the iconic Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel; Clifton Truman Daniel, the oldest grandson of former U.S. President Harry S. Truman, who was the first world leader to officially recognize Israel as a legitimate Jewish state; and Leah Goldin, whose son Hadar was killed in Gaza in 2014 and whose body is being held by Hamas.

"The purpose of the diplomatic visit is to strengthen the relations and the partnership between the United States and Israel, and to reflect the deep ties between the countries," Herzog's office said in a statement.