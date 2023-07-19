In speech to U.S. Congress, Herzog addresses Iran threat, hope for Saudi normalization

'Iran is the only nation on the planet publicly calling, plotting, and developing means to annihilate another nation, the State of Israel'

In a historic speech before a joint meeting of US Congress, Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed a host of hot button issues, including the Iran nuclear threat, the possibility of a normalization with Saudi Arabia and the controversy over the judicial reform at home.

The leader referred to the Iranian nuclear program as "perhaps the greatest challenge Israel and the United States face at this time." He stressed that Iran's costly pursuit of an atom bomb stems from unadulterated hatred for Israel: "Iran is the only nation on the planet publicly calling, plotting, and developing means to annihilate another nation, a member of the family of nations, the State of Israel."

"Israel has no border with Iran. Israel has no resources contested by Iran. Israel has no conflict with the Iranian people," Herzog further added. "And yet, the Iranian regime – together with its proxies throughout the Middle East – is aiming and working towards destroying the State of Israel, killing the Jews and challenging the entire free world."

Herzog became the first Israeli president to address both chambers of the U.S. Congress since his father Chaim in 1987; top honor aimed at celebrating Israel's 75th birthday even as tensions rise with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government.

He didn't shy away from referring to the controversy over the judicial overhaul initiated by the Netanyahu government, saying that "it’s no secret that over the past few months, the Israeli people have engaged in a heated and painful debate."

However, the leader sounded a hopeful and confident note, saying that "the intense debate going on back home, even as we speak, is the clearest tribute to the fortitude of Israel’s democracy."

"As President of Israel, I am here to tell the American people, and each of you, that I have great confidence in Israeli democracy. Although we are working through sore issues, just like you, I know our democracy is strong and resilient. Israel has democracy in its DNA."

Herzog addressed anti-Israeli rhetoric sounded by certain US politicians, including Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.

"I am not oblivious to criticism among friends, including some expressed by respected members of this House. I respect criticism, especially from friends, although one does not always have to accept it. But criticism of Israel must not cross the line into negation of the State of Israel’s right to exist. Questioning the Jewish people’s right to self-determination, is not legitimate diplomacy, it is anti-Semitism."

Celebrating the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords, Herzog spoke of Israel's ambitions of further spreading peace and cooperation.

He thanked Washington "for working towards establishing peaceful relations between Israel and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a leading nation in the region and in the Muslim world. We pray for this moment to come. This would be a huge sea change in the course of history in the Middle East and the world at large."