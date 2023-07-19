Israel's test run for U.S. visa waiver program to begin Thursday

Month-long trial entails Palestinian Americans from the West Bank would be able to fly in and out of Ben Gurion Airport

Israel's bid to join the U.S. Visa Waiver Program (VWP) reportedly hinges on a month-long trial due to start on Thursday, when Israeli authorities will offer unfettered passage to U.S. citizens of Palestinian origin who are West Bank residents. The test run for the program, according to a Reuters report, kicks off on Thursday.

Israel has long sought access to the VWP, which would mean its citizens would not need to secure a visa before travel to the U.S. But progress has been hindered because of restrictions on entry to Israel for Palestinian Americans from the West Bank.

Israel's ambassador to Washington, Michael Herzog, will sign a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Homeland Security Department in the U.S. capital on Wednesday, setting terms for Israel's possible entry into the VWP, an Israeli official told Reuters.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the signing would launch a four week review period, after which Washington would decide whether Israel is eligible to be admitted into the program.

Although it has not been advertised beforehand, Israeli and U.S. diplomatic sources said the trial would start on Thursday. If it proceeds smoothly, then Israeli citizens would benefit from the VWP as of October, they said.

As part of the trial, the sources said Palestinian Americans from the West Bank would be able to fly in and out of Ben Gurion Airport. Until now they have generally had to fly via Jordan. They will also be able to begin using new online Israeli forms to apply for entry to Israel at West Bank crossing points as U.S. tourists.

U.S. ties with Israel, one of Washington's closest allies, have been strained over policies towards the Palestinians of Netanyahu's latest government and its plan to overhaul the judiciary, which critics berate as anti-democratic.

The VWP issue was raised when Biden hosted Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the White House on Tuesday, a source briefed on the meeting said. "They reviewed the progress being made and it was expected the process would soon be completed," the source was quoted as saying.

The Arab American Institute Foundation puts the number of Americans of Palestinian descent at between 122,500 and 220,000.