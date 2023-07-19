King of Morocco invites Israel's Netanyahu on a state visit

The invitation followed Israel's decision to recognize Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara region

Moroccan King Mohammed VI on Wednesday invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to come to Morocco on a state visit.

The Moroccan sovereign wrote that such a visit will “open new opportunities for strengthening the ties between our nations."

Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that it was working to set a date soon for his first-ever visit to the North African nation.

Netanyahu said in last week's letter that Israel is examining the "opening of a consulate in the town of Dakhla," located in the Moroccan part of Western Sahara.