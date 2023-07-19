English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

King of Morocco invites Israel's Netanyahu on a state visit

i24NEWS

1 min read
Moroccan king Mohammed VI delivering a speech in Rabat.
Moroccan Royal Palace/AFPMoroccan king Mohammed VI delivering a speech in Rabat.

The invitation followed Israel's decision to recognize Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara region

Moroccan King Mohammed VI on Wednesday invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to come to Morocco on a state visit.

Video poster

The invitation followed Israel's decision to recognize Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara region.

The Moroccan sovereign wrote that such a visit will “open new opportunities for strengthening the ties between our nations."

Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that it was working to set a date soon for his first-ever visit to the North African nation.

Netanyahu said in last week's letter that Israel is examining the "opening of a consulate in the town of Dakhla," located in the Moroccan part of Western Sahara.

Video poster

This article received 0 comments