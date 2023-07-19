English
France has key role in Mideast, Israeli FM tells French counterpart

i24NEWS

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna in Paris
Speaking to UNESCO chief, Cohen stressed the important of preserving the frequently vandalized Jewish heritage sites in the West Bank

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Wednesday met his French counterpart Catherine Colonna in Paris, in the first ever meeting between the top diplomats of Israel and France. 

“France is an important strategic ally of Israel,” Cohen said, adding it “can play a central role in expanding the Abraham Accords, in the fight against the Iranian race toward the atom bomb, and in contributing to stability and prosperity in the Middle East.”

Cohen also met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay. The two officials also discussed the possibility of Israel's return to UNESCO, several years after it quit the UN's heritage agency over anti-Israeli bias. The agency’s permanent headquarters are in the French capital. 

Cohen stressed the important of preserving the frequently vandalized Jewish heritage sites in the West Bank, and pointed out that the international body has a key role to play in combatting the rise in anti-Semitism, in France and elsewhere. 

