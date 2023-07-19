'Best speech Herzog ever gave,' Israeli diplomat tells i24NEWS

'The president has the courage to address contentious issues while always remaining within the broad Israeli and US consensus'

Israeli President Isaac Herzog's speech before U.S. Congress on Wednesday represented a triumph of oratory and diplomacy, a former Israeli diplomat told i24NEWS.

"He received an extremely warm welcome. Herzog truly represents the Israeli consensus. He represents the Israel that Americans want to see, that is, a democratic, united country, friend and ally of America, which defends the same values. Herzog gave a very well-articulated speech that resonated with everyone who heard it," according to Avi Pazner, former counselor at the Israeli Embassy in Washington.

"He gave a good image of Israel by addressing all the important issues while always remaining within the consensus. He brilliantly represented Israel in the American Congress," he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to Twitter after Herzog's address, calling it an "important speech by the president."

Herzog's remarks came amid a row in the House of Representatives over the policies of Netanyahu's administration.

"I am not oblivious to criticism among friends, including some expressed by respected members of this House. I respect criticism, especially from friends, although one does not always have to accept it," he told a joint meeting of the US House and Senate, earning raucous applause.