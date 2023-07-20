Israel, U.S. sign milestone agreement for visa waiver program

The Israeli government launches a pilot program on Thursday that will ease the entry of Palestinian-Americans, a condition for the U.S. Visa Waiver Program

Israel launched a pilot program on Thursday that will ease the entry of Palestinian-Americans into the Jewish state, a condition for Jerusalem to be accepted into the U.S. Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

Israel's ambassador to Washington, Michael Herzog, signed a memorandum of understanding with the American Homeland Security Department in the U.S. capital on Wednesday, setting terms for an entry into the VWP.

As part of the requirements, Israel implemented the conditions as a trial period until September 30, after which, if the U.S. were satisfied with the implementation of the terms, Israelis will be one step closer to joining 39 other nationals that are part of the highly coveted VWP.

The U.S. set a requirement for all VWP countries to enter into a reciprocity agreement of being able to enter and travel through each other’s country, and visa applications would have a similar amount of visa rejections, as well as an equally easy process to acquire the permission.

As part of which, from Thursday, Palestinian-Americans are eligible for a 90-day travel pass, after having had to jump through too many loops to travel through Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport, and once there, experiencing higher than average rates of security inspections.

The application will go through the Israeli military liaison to the Palestinians, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT). All Americans were now allowed to enter Israel using Ben Gurion and travel freely across the country, including in the West Bank.

The trial period must also show that the application process can be quick, a response time within two days at most, ensuring also that a “critical mass” of applicants can apply through COGAT’s online system and use their permits at Ben Gurion without issues. This is in order to replicate the Electronic System for Travel Authorization that countries in the VWP fill out to enter the United States.

The Arab American Institute Foundation put the number of Americans of Palestinian descent at between 122,500 and 220,000. Other estimates ranged as high as 400,000.