Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will head to Turkey on July 28 for a diplomatic visit during which he'll meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the prime minister's office announced on Thursday.

Ankara confirmed the visit saying in its statement that Erdogan will also host Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas three days prior to Netanyahu's arrival, on July 25.

Earlier in June, reports said that Netanyahu and Erdogan were in talks about a meeting in July in Ankara. According to sources, the two leaders are planning to discuss deeping ties in tourism and business, following the resumption of diplomatic relations between Israel and Turkey last year. Another important topic on the agenda is expected to be potential gas shipments to Turkey, according to the reports.

Both Netanyahu and Israel's President Isaac Herzog congratulated Erdogan after he won Turkey's latest presidential election in May. Both Israeli officials discussed with the Turkish leader deepening relations between the two countries.