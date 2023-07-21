The Israeli president praises the American-Israel relationship, saying 'if we have a dispute, our relations remain above all disputes'

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog reflected Thursday evening on his visit to Washington, sharing insight on his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and the American Congress.

“I spoke in the Oval Office, sitting in front of Biden, and I said - there are some enemies who don’t understand two things,” Herzog recalled.

“If we have a dispute, our relations remain above all disputes,” the Israeli president stated about the close relationship between the U.S. and Israel, adding “this has consequences because our enemies are raising their nose.”

Which brought Herzog to the second point, saying the enemies “misinterpret the dispute and think we are weaker.”

Biden this past week repeatedly told Israel’s leaders, both Herzog and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that his heart was with the Jewish state and his commitment to its security was unshakable.

Yet heated internal debates about judicial reform in Israel, as well as recent flare ups in the West Bank, have raised doubts around the globe about the region’s stability. Biden pointed it out, but Herzog said he was confident in the strength and cohesiveness of Israeli society, adding that the American president’s relation with the country was that of “family.”

For Herzog there was also no doubt on Washington’s relationship with Jerusalem, saying “putting aside the disputes and the situation in Israel, one thing stood out a lot, that there is great love for Israel on both sides of the aisle [in the U.S. Congress], contrary to an impression interpreted by Israelis.”