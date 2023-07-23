Israel’s PM Netanyahu to postpone visits to Cyprus, Turkey

Netanyahu was supposed to leave on Tuesday for an official visit to Cyprus and return on Wednesday

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will postpone his trips to Cyprus and Turkey, scheduled for this week, due to his heart surgery last night to have a pacemaker implanted, Israeli media learned on Sunday.

The reports did not specify new dates of the prime minister’s visits. Netanyahu was set to be hosted in Ankara on July 28 by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the first by an Israeli head of government since Ehud Olmert in 2008.

According to Cypriot media, the trilateral meeting between Cyprus, Greece, and Israel was also canceled. Netanyahu was supposed to leave for Nicosia on Tuesday for an official visit and return on Wednesday. The island country’s president Nikos Christodoulides was informed of the cancellation on Sunday morning.

Earlier today, doctors at the Sheba Hospital said Netanyahu's health was "good" after the surgery.

"He will remain under medical supervision in the cardiology department," the hospital said in a statement.

A week ago, Netanyahu, 73, was released from the same medical center after being hospitalized overnight with dehydration.