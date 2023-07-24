Biden calls on Netanyahu not to move ahead with overhaul

'It doesn't make sense for Israeli leaders to rush this — the focus should be on pulling people together and finding consensus,' Biden said

US President Joe Biden called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday not to advance with controversial legislation, according to a statement first published by Axios.

Israeli protests have galvanized as the government is moving forward with a bill to curb the Supreme Court's ability to strike down laws and ministerial decisions based on a reasonableness standard.

The bill is expected to pass in second and third readings in the coming days.

"It doesn't make sense for Israeli leaders to rush this — the focus should be on pulling people together and finding consensus," Biden said.

"From the perspective of Israel’s friends in the United States, it looks like the current judicial reform proposal is becoming more divisive, not less."

Major Israeli corporations said they would be going on strike on Monday over the bill, with the Azieli group saying its shopping centers would be closed.

Pro-reform protests on Sunday joined the anti-reform demonstrations that have flooded the streets, demanding a stop to the legislation amid calls for compromise.