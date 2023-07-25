Yoav Gallant and Lloyd Austin discuss regional and internal challenges facing Israel, as well as the IDF's activities in the West Bank

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday spoke with his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin amid heightened internal civil tensions, assuring him that the Jewish state is a “strong democracy and will remain so in the future.”

The two defense officials discussed regional challenges to Israel as well as the IDF’s competence and preparedness, in light of thousands of reservists threatening to not report for duty in protest of the government’s progression of its controversial judicial overhaul.

Gallant emphasized to Austin that now, alongside the defense of Israel, his main task was to unite the ranks and maintain the competence of the IDF “in the face of many security challenges.”

The officials also spoke about the IDF’s activities in the West Bank, particularly in Jenin. Gallant said that as far as the security system is concerned, a functioning Palestinian Authority (PA) carrying out its tasks is an Israeli security interest. At the same time, he emphasized that wherever the PA does not control, the IDF will continue to operate at all times.

In response, Austin said securing "broad consensus through political dialogue" is a "critical element of a resilient democracy,” and expressed concern “regarding the urgent need for Israeli and Palestinian leaders to take meaningful steps to ensure stability in West Bank."

Additionally, Austin called for Palestinian leaders to “condemn terrorism and take active steps to prevent violence,” urging Gallant to address extremist settler violence against Palestinian civilians and continue Israeli efforts to “improve economic opportunities for Palestinians in the West Bank."