Train to normalization: Netanyahu says 'working on' Israel-Saudi rail line

The Israeli prime minister says 'in the future we will be able to connect Israel by train to Saudi Arabia and the Arabian Peninsula as well'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a train connecting Saudi Arabia to Israel was being worked on, following earlier U.S. reports of “cautious optimism” on a normalization deal between the two Middle Eastern countries.

"In the future we will be able to connect Israel by train to Saudi Arabia and the Arabian Peninsula as well,” Netanyahu said at a weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday.

The Israeli prime minister added, "we are working on it."

The "One Israel Project” connecting the Jewish state from its most northern point to Eilat in the south would be the precursor to the regional rail line, Netanyahu stated. The project was part of the coalition agreement, costing $27 billion, and would set the foundation for connecting the Gulf states to Israel.

There’s been reports that Jerusalem and Washington were working together to advance the regional connection, allowing a new trade route to be established, particularly between the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel, which will connect the Gulf directly to Europe through the Israeli Haifa seaport.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) President Joe Biden speaks at a press conference in the White House, Washington D.C., U.S.A

According to the New York Times on Saturday, U.S. officials expressed “cautious optimism” about the normalization deal, if diplomatic talks continue. The report also noted that while no breakthrough was announced, the White House “sees serious prospects for an accord.”

The official U.S. statement on Friday, following the trip, said that the visit aimed “to discuss bilateral and regional matters, including initiatives to advance a common vision for a more peaceful, secure, prosperous, and stable Middle East region interconnected with the world.”

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool Saudi King Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

U.S. President Joe Biden also said on Friday that "there’s a rapprochement maybe under way.” The NYT report added an important new detail that Saudi Arabia’s King Salman intervened and demanded “significant progress” on the Palestinian issue.