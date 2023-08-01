Herzog stressed the importance of Zambia’s role in Africa and of Israel’s ties to the continent

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday hosted Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema in Jerusalem, during which the two held a private meeting before leading an expanded bilateral diplomatic meeting.

The day prior, Hichilema spoke with i24NEWS about bilateral relations between Zambia and Israel, and his Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo met with Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

The African leader was in Israel for an official state visit to the Jewish state, along with his wife Mutinta Hichilema as well as a large delegation that included senior Zambian government ministers.

Herzog and his wife, First Lady Michal, greeted Hichilema in an official ceremony during which the national anthems of both nations were played before the presidents together reviewed an IDF honor guard.

Haim Tzach / GPO Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema (L) and Israel's President Isaac Herzog review an IDF honor guard in Jerusalem.

“Zambia is a great country with which Israel has enjoyed outstanding relations for many years,” Herzog said at the ceremony.

“We believe in this cooperation and in the economic advancement of our relations. There are so many things we can share in technology, agriculture, science, health, and so many other issues,” he continued.

The Israeli president stressed the importance of Zambia’s role in Africa and of Israel’s ties to the continent. He noted the importance of Israel’s role as an Observer State in the African Union, and of the important contribution Israel and Israeli innovation was making to communities and countries across Africa in the fields of water, climate, and beyond.

Hichilema thanked Herzog for his warm welcome and underscored the “importance of our relationship, which dates back many years.”

“Israel and Zambia’s relationship is government to government, people to people, and there is an important Jewish community in Zambia. We're grateful for this relationship, and we would like to build on this.”

He noted that his government was elected to deliver economic success: “Economic success is anchored on trade and investment. So I really want to explore that relationship, given the tremendous experience Israel has.”