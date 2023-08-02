Netanyahu thanks Zambian president for warm friendship, standing by Israel's side

The Israeli prime minister calls the meeting in Jerusalem with President Hakainda Hichilema 'an expression of the great friendship between Zambia and Israel'

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Wednesday with Zambian President Hakainda Hichilema in Jerusalem and held an extended meeting with senior members from the Israeli government and a high-level delegation from Zambia.

"I am happy to welcome President Hichilema in Jerusalem,” Netanyahu said, calling the meeting “an expression of the great friendship between Zambia and Israel.”

“We are discussing many ways in which we can further improve our relations for the benefit of our two peoples, and also for the benefit of Israel's return to Africa - Israel is returning to Africa and Africa is returning to Israel and this will be good for everyone,” the prime minister added.

Haim Tzach / GPO Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) meets with a delegation from Zambia, including President Hakainde Hichilema, along with senior Israeli officials, in Jerusalem.

During the meetings, means of strengthening the economic and political ties were discussed, through increasing cooperation in the fields of innovation, agriculture, food security, and more. In particular, the two leaders spoke about encouraging more Israeli investment in Zambia, as well as making the Jewish state’s expertise more accessible in advancing Israel-Zambian relations.

Netanyahu thanked the Zambian president for his friendship and warm attitude, as well as for Zambia standing by Israel's side. He also praised the country for being an important regional player on the African continent. Finally, he welcomed more cooperation between the countries.

On Monday, Hichilema spoke with i24NEWS about bilateral relations between the two countries and his Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo met with Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. On Tuesday, Israel's President Isaac Herzog also met with the Zambian head of state.

"In this case, what Israel had done for itself, the strides it has made in the economy, innovation, and technology. In that space, the country has done a lot," the Hichilema told i24NEWS. The African leader came to Israel for an official state visit, along with his wife Mutinta.