Israel releases new date for Netanyahu trip to Cyprus, postponed after surgery

The original visit for the Israeli prime minister reportedly included a high-level trilateral meeting with both Cyprus and Greece

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rescheduled visit to Cyprus will take place September 3 for two days, after the original trip was postponed due to a pacemaker surgery on July 22.

The original trip reportedly included a trilateral meeting between Cyprus, Greece, and Israel. Netanyahu was meant to fly on July 25, but had to cancel at the last minute due to the unexpected health procedure.

Netanyahu was also set to be hosted in Ankara on July 28 by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the first by an Israeli head of government since Ehud Olmert in 2008. This high-level meeting has yet to be rescheduled.

Netanyahu, 73, underwent the cardiac surgery to have a pacemaker implanted. According to his doctors from Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer, the "procedure was successful without complications."

"I feel great, but I'm listening to my doctors," the Israeli prime minister said in a video recorded before the procedure.

"I want to thank the many, many of you who asked about my health and thank the excellent team at Sheba [Medical Center] that is accompanying me. As you can see, I am doing great,” Netanyahu proclaimed in a video update after the surgery.

A week prior, Netanyahu had visited Sheba Medical Center after he lost consciousness due to dehydration at his home in Caesarea. The prime minister received a heart rate monitor and remained in the hospital overnight, but was discharged after his heart tests reportedly came out "normal."