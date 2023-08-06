The Israeli foreign minister tells a Saudi Arabian newspaper 'the Palestinian issue will not be an obstacle to peace with Saudi Arabia'

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen stated Prime Minister Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed Bin Salman “will make history,” during a rare interview with the Elaph newspaper from Saudi Arabia.

In his interview, Cohen told Elaph that “the Palestinian issue will not be an obstacle to peace with Saudi Arabia, and the current government will take practical steps to improve the Palestinian economy.”

Cohen referenced a trilateral deal between the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel, that would see a normalization agreement between the Saudi Kingdom and the Jewish State, which also reportedly required the Israelis to take “real steps” toward ending the conflict with the Palestinians.

“There is an interest for the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel to present a peace agreement,” he stated, adding the achievement for each country and the benefit to the respective economies, as well as for regional stability.

“Iran is our common enemy,” Cohen continued, saying peace with the Saudis "will be for the benefit of the people of Israel and Saudi Arabia, and for the benefit of the Jewish people and the Muslim people.”

The Israeli foreign minister also spoke with the Saudi newspaper about tensions on the northern border, saying that "Israel can take Lebanon back to the stone age,” and then mocked Hezbollah's leader for instigating tensions. "Nasrallah is doing tricks in the tents while he is hiding in the basement like a mouse."

Saudi Arabia warned its citizens to leave Lebanon, amid armed conflict at a refugee camp in the south of the country. Clashes between rival Palestinian factions led to at least 13 deaths and many more wounded.

Other Gulf nations joined with their advisory statements to avoid Lebanon, with the United Arab Emirates being the latest on Sunday. Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain had earlier urged their nationals to stay vigilant and avoid "areas of security disturbances” in the south.