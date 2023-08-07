Netanyahu says he’d ‘bet’ on Israel-Saudi normalization

'I’m not willing to give anything that will endanger Israel’s security,' the prime minister stressed

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview released on Monday that he is optimistic about deepening ties between the Jewish state and the Gulf kingdom, calling it an “exceptional thing.”

“I think that we are about to witness a pivot in history. Maybe. I can’t guarantee that it’ll happen,” Netanyahu told Bloomberg.

He noted that even without the official peace agreement an economic normalization between the two countries should be expected.

“There is an economic corridor of energy, transport and communications that naturally goes through our geography, from Asia to the Arabian peninsula to Europe. We are going to realize that. By the way, my sense is that we are going to realize that despite whether we have formal peace or not,” Netanyahu said.

The Israeli prime minister acknowledged that in order to reach those deals Israel will have to give “some” concessions, declining to go into details.

“If there is a political will, there will be a political way to achieve normalization and formal peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia. That has enormous economic consequences for the investors and if they have to bet on it right now, I’d bet on it, but I can’t guarantee it,” he said.

“I’m not willing to give anything that will endanger Israel’s security. That I will not do but I think there is enough room to discuss possibilities," he added.

Netanyahu also hinted that the Palestinian issue is being discussed “a lot less than you think” in the normalization talks that have been speculated about in media in recent weeks. Pressed on the possibility of allowing the creation of a Palestinian state, Netanyahu said he would “of course” oppose it as “it won’t be their own state,” but an “Iranian terror state.”

“The Palestinians should have all the powers to govern themselves and none of the powers to threaten Israel, which means that in whatever final peace settlement we’ll have with the Palestinians, I’d say, Israel has an overriding security power in the entire area, ours and theirs, otherwise we collapse, they collapse,” he concluded.