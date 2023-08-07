Israel’s Netanyahu talks AI revolution, regional aura with U.S. delegation

The Israeli PM touts U.S. and Israel as 'nations of innovation,' warns of Iran threat, and calls possible normalization with Saudi Arabia a 'quantum leap'

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday met with a delegation of U.S. Congress members on behalf of AIPAC, during which he touted relations with Washington and stressed his goal of protecting the Jewish state amid “technological change.”

In the Israeli capital, the U.S. delegation was led by House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries and Michael Tochin, president of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Haim Tzach / GPO Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (4-L) with a U.S. Congress delegation in Jerusalem.

“I transformed Israel and committed to making it one of the five cyber powers. But AI (artificial intelligence) is much bigger than that. It's real and it's happening,” Netanyahu told the delegation at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Israeli defense officials have recently affirmed the country’s aspirations of becoming an AI “superpower” and advancing autonomous warfare. In particular, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced earlier this year the creation of a new hub within its research and development department that will “lead Israel’s revolution” in the fields of AI, robotics, autonomous technology, and more.

“I think that in this context… Israel has no better ally than the United States, and the U.S. has no better ally than Israel. We are the nations of innovation,” Netanyahu continued.

“The most important thing is to create a credible military threat to Iran, and the second thing is to exploit it if all else fails. We do not want a world where Iran can threaten New York, Washington, Los Angeles, or anywhere in between with nuclear weapons. We certainly don't want a world where they can destroy Israel.”

“We will do everything we can, with or without an agreement of one kind or another, to protect ourselves,” the prime minister urged.

He concluded the forum with a note of optimism, saying peace between Israel and regional countries was taking further shape thanks to a common enemy in Iran and "technological cooperation."

“The peace with the Gulf countries, which was shaped on the basis of the Iranian threat on the one hand, and on the other hand from the technological and business cooperation between us, exploded,” Netanyahu said.

“This is about economic peace… If we have this with Saudi Arabia, and this is what our governments are working on now, it will be a quantum leap. In Saudi-Israeli peace, there is an element of physical infrastructure that already exists, but politics is blocking it.”