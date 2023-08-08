The meeting between the controversial Israeli minister and his Cypriot counterpart marks the first ever meeting between Ben-Gvir and a European minister

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir met with Cypriot Justice and Public Order Minister Anna Koukkides-Prokopiou on Tuesday morning at the firefighting control and coordination center in Limassol.

The meeting between the controversial Israeli minister and his Cypriot counterpart marks the first ever meeting between Ben-Gvir and a European minister since the beginning of the current governing coalition.

Ben-Gvir had already been vacationing on the island nation when, at the request of Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Israel on Monday sent a relief mission to its Mediterranean neighbor to help quell wildfires, amid one of the longest heatwaves in the island's history.

On instruction from Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and approved by Ben-Gvir and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, the IDF operation dubbed “Wings of Fire” will help extinguish huge fires in the city of Limassol.

"The State of Israel is always pleased to assist the Republic of Cyprus. Today occurred the first flights during which flame retardants were released in order to assist in extinguishing the fires. The 'Air Tractor' firefighting aircraft, with four-person crews, trained ground crews, wildfire experts and equipment including six tons of flame retardants, are in operation in Cyprus, together with all forces," Ben-Gvir said in a statement. "The rapid deployment of the Israeli mission to assist Cyprus was made possible by the strong partnership between our countries."

Israel Prime Minister's Office The Israeli relief mission before taking off for Cyprus to help extinguish wildfires.

"I would like to express the sincere gratitude of the Republic of Cyprus to the State of Israel for the cooperation and the assistance," Koukkides-Prokopiou remarked.

"Hosting Minister Ben-Gvir at the coordination center today has provided the opportunity for a productive discussion between the two countries on firefighting and dealing with emergency situations, as well as other issues related to national security, such as the fight against terrorism, that are of interest to both countries. We expect to have even more beneficial contacts in the near future."

The Cypriot Justice and Public Order Minister has become the first EU official to meet with the controversial Israeli minister, who has been at the center of criticism both in Israel and abroad over his actions against Palestinians, Arab Israelis, and others.

The European Union's Delegation to Israel canceled a scheduled 'Europe Day' reception in Tel Aviv back in May to prevent Ben Gvir from speaking at the event. Ben-Gvir was selected by the Israeli government to speak on behalf of the Jewish nation at the annual event.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Head of the Jewish Power party and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir leads a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem.

Israel's current operation in Cyprus includes two Air-Tractor firefighting aircraft, a crew of four pilots, a trained ground crew, wildfire experts, and equipment including approximately six tons of Israel Fire and Rescue Service flame retardants.

“Wings of Fire” comes around two weeks after an Israeli mission returned from Greece after helping it extinguish wildfires in several regions there. In 2021, Israel also sent two firefighting planes to Cyprus to help put out fires raging on the island.