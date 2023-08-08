The meeting comes at a time when UAE representatives have yet to meet any member of Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet.

Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid met Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed AlNahyan in Italy on Tuesday. The two men met for around three hours at the request of the Emiratis, according to Israeli media.

Shlomi Amsalem/Government Press Office via AP Israeli and UAE Foreign Ministers Yair Lapid and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Since returning to power, Netanyahu has repeatedly planned visits to the UAE, which have been cancelled for various reasons. The last scheduled visit was cancelled after National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir ascended to the Temple Mount earlier this year. Emirati officials condemned the minister's decision, calling it an "aggression against Al Aqsa."

AP Photo/Alex Brandon Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, and Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa stand on the Blue Room Balcony during the Abraham Accords signing ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House

Lapid said the two men discussed strategic cooperation between the two countries and joint projects.

"I was delighted to meet my friend Abdallah ben Zayed. Together we laid the foundations for relations between the two countries, and we will continue to work together to deepen our common interests and relations," Lapid posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In October 2021, Lapid and the UAE Foreign Minister held a joint summit in Washington with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. At a joint dinner, the two men founded the I2U2 forum. In conversation, the group later became known as the "Negev Forum."

During Lapid's tenure as Prime Minister, he invited the Emirati official to his office in Jerusalem and, at the end of the day, even hosted him for a convivial meal in a Tel Aviv restaurant.