Israeli FM Cohen's state visit to Bahrain and Albania will be in September

Israel’s Foreign Minister will make his first public meeting in the Gulf state, in a September itinerary that includes two Muslim-majority nations

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen had his Bahrain trip rescheduled to September, according to Israeli media, alongside an officially finalized visit to another Muslim-majority nation Albania.

Cohen's original state visit to Bahrain was postponed from August, first reported in July, due to a “scheduling issue” with the Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, who reportedly would not have been in the country to welcome the Israeli foreign minister.

Amos Ben Gershom/GPO L-R: Israel's First Lady Michal Herzog, Israel's President Isaac Herzog and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at Al-Qudaibiya Palace in Manama, Bahrain, December 4, 2022.

However, Cohen’s first public meeting in the Gulf nation was previously marred with speculations that it was postponed due to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s presence at the Temple Mount, which sparked strong condemnations in the Arab world.

In Jordan, they called Ben-Gvir's move an "invasion," and Saudi Arabia said the minister's ascension to the Temple Mount was "a provocation against Muslims all over the world.” All of which occurred a week before Cohen was expected in Bahrain for a 3-day state visit.

On Tuesday evening, the Israeli foreign minister wrote an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal, regarding the importance of a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia, that “will be a diplomatic achievement that may shape the basis for true regional harmony, which will lead other countries to strive for peace."

Cohen previously stated Prime Minister Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed Bin Salman would “make history,” during a rare interview with the Elaph newspaper from Saudi Arabia.

“Iran is our common enemy,” Cohen stated, in regards to heightened tensions in the Gulf, adding that peace with the Saudis "will be for the benefit of the people of Israel and Saudi Arabia, and for the benefit of the Jewish people and the Muslim people.”